Ship Happens: A better Firefox build & release pipeline

by Kim Moir
I gave a talk last week at the Mozilla All Hands in Austin about how we recently transformed our build and release pipeline to be more resilient and self-service oriented for developers. It’s a bit Mozilla specific, but I posted the slides online for those who are interested. Big kudos to the Mozilla release engineering team for all their work to make this transformation happen. Also, thanks to them for feedback on the slides!

If you click on this link, and then click the “Notes” link in slideshare, you can see the associated speaker notes for the talk which makes it more useful than the slides alone.

