Release Engineering Special Issue CFP

The CFP for the IEEE Release Engineering 3.0 Special Issue is now open. Submissions are due August 1, 2017 and the issue will be published March/April 2018.

We are looking for a mix of research papers and experience papers from people who work in industry. From the CFP, possible topics include:

best practices for code movement (branching or integration);

continuous integration and testing;

infrastructure as code;

package and dependency management;

software deployment and delivery;

code signing and certificate management;

continuous delivery, deployment, installation, and updates;

feature toggles or flags;

cloud provisioning and management;

interaction with mobile-app stores;

principles and automated techniques for release planning;

release engineering for safety-critical systems (healthcare, automotive, and so on);

experience reports on adoption of modern release-engineering techniques; and

pipeline security or testing.

More details available on the CFP

We’d love to hear some great release engineering stories, let me know if have any questions regarding possible topics or the submission process!

Picture by lecasio – Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 2.0 Generic (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)